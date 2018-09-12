Menu
RACQ LifeFlight was called to the scene of a crash between a 4WD and a cattle truck near Gatton.
Car collides with cattle truck near Gatton

12th Sep 2018 2:11 PM

A WOMAN is recovering in the Princess Alexandra Hospital after the car she was driving collided with a cattle truck south east of Gatton earlier today.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene shortly before 10am.

The woman sustained injuries to her upper body and was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

The 2017-2018 financial year was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,452 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

