Fire crews were called to the scene of a car fire overnight.
Car catches fire underneath unit block

Chloe Lyons
11th Aug 2018 8:46 AM

INVESTIGATIONS are under way into the cause of a car fire at a Coast unit block overnight.

Emergency services were called to a Poinciana Ave, Tewantin address following reports a vehicle was on fire in a drive way underneath the building.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews arrived on scene at 9.15pm and the fire was extinguished six minutes later.

The spokeswoman said it was unclear what caused the blaze, but investigations were continuing.

No one was injured in the incident.

