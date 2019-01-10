Menu
A car carrier crash south of Grafton on the Pacific Highway has impacted traffic in both directions.
Breaking

Traffic clears after car carrier collision

Jarrard Potter
by
10th Jan 2019 12:41 PM

UPDATE: Traffic has cleared since an earlier incident involving a car carrier on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have responded to a car carrier crash on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton this afternoon.

The collision happened about 1.36pm today near Eight Mile Lane.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting emergency services, as well as Roads and Maritime Services, are at the scene of the collision.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area, with both north and southbound lanes impacted following the collision.

Grafton Daily Examiner

