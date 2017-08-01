Car auction fun helps raise funds

Brett Taylor wants to see you at the Car Auction for Cancer.

LOVE cars and don't have much to do this weekend?

Get the whole family out and about and having fun all for a good cause.

The Car Auction for Cancer will be held this Saturday at Kolan South State School.

The event, held in support of Cancer Council Queensland, will start at 10am on August 5 with gates opening at 9am.

Organiser Brett Taylor encouraged locals to head along to support the cause.

"My mum and dad both lost their lives to cancer so supporting Cancer Council Queensland through organising this event has given me a chance to give something back,” he said.

On auction will be cars, bikes and a bit of everything else.

There will also be a car and bike show until 5pm, food and drinks on offer from the Kolan South State School P&C, an ice-cream van and a jumping castle.

The fundraiser supports Cancer Council's Do It For Cancer campaign, which encourages people to fundraise in any way that they like.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said whatever Queenslanders chose to do, the funds they raised go towards vital research, prevention and support services across the state.

"This event is a great opportunity for locals to come together and show their support for those in the community impacted by the disease,” Ms McMillan said.

"With the support of generous Queenslanders, Cancer Council can continue to conduct lifesaving cancer research, offer vital support to those affected, and educate people on how to reduce their cancer risk.”

For more information about the Car Auction for Cancer, visit the Facebook page or call Brett Taylor on 0408 643 904.

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland, visit cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20.