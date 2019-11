Accident on the Bruce Highway Cherwell where a car and truck collided

Accident on the Bruce Highway Cherwell where a car and truck collided

A CAR and a B-double truck collided on the Bruce Highway at Cherwell, about 75km south of Bundaberg, last night.

Police from Howard attended the crash.

No-one was seriously injured but the driver of the car was transported to Bundaberg Hospital for observations.

The Bruce Highway remained closed to traffic for about one hour while the road was cleared.