Tragic start to weekend after man dies in highway crash

29th Apr 2019 8:14 AM

A man has died after a car and truck crashed on the Duke's Highway in the state's southeast.

The smash occurred between a Holden sedan and a semi-trailer about 8km south of Coonalpyn about 5pm on Friday.

A 36-year-old Greenwith man, who was driving the sedan, died at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

The highway was closed in both directions between Coonalpyn and Tintinara for several hours and traffic diversions were in place.

Police are investigating the incident.

The man's death brings the state's road toll to 41 this year, compared to 24 at the same time in 2018.

