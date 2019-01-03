Driver who collided with train escapes serious injury

UPDATE: The driver of a car that collided with a train at Southbrook has escaped serious injuries.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the driver of the car was assessed at the scene of the collision but declined transport to hospital.

The train driver was also not injured in the incident reported about 11.20am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to the collision on Oshea Avenue and Southbrook Felton Rd.

The train, loaded with gravel, was reported to be off the roadway.

EARLIER: A car and train have collided on a level crossing southwest of Toowoomba.

Emergency services are en route to the incident on Umbiram Rd at Southbrook where initial reports suggest a train and car collided about 11.20am.

Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding.

More to come.