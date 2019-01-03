Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Driver who collided with train escapes serious injury

Tara Miko
by
3rd Jan 2019 11:25 AM | Updated: 12:48 PM

UPDATE: The driver of a car that collided with a train at Southbrook has escaped serious injuries.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the driver of the car was assessed at the scene of the collision but declined transport to hospital.

The train driver was also not injured in the incident reported about 11.20am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to the collision on Oshea Avenue and Southbrook Felton Rd.

The train, loaded with gravel, was reported to be off the roadway.

EARLIER: A car and train have collided on a level crossing southwest of Toowoomba.

Emergency services are en route to the incident on Umbiram Rd at Southbrook where initial reports suggest a train and car collided about 11.20am.

Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding.

More to come.

editors picks queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services southbrook toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Loved ex-MP Paul Neville's funeral to be held this weekend

    premium_icon Loved ex-MP Paul Neville's funeral to be held this weekend

    News THE funeral service for former Member for Hinkler Paul Neville will be held on Saturday.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 11:45 AM
    New year marks Oz tour for local muso

    premium_icon New year marks Oz tour for local muso

    News Barker takes his family and music on road

    Travelling coffee van stops in Bargara

    premium_icon Travelling coffee van stops in Bargara

    Business 'I just like taste, the buzz, and actually working with the coffee'

    Local Partners