Car and cash stolen in two knife point robberies overnight

CRIME: Police are investigating two robberies in Bundaberg overnight

CRIME: Police are investigating two robberies in Bundaberg overnight Trevor Veale

POLICE are investigating two robberies in Bundaberg overnight.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the first robbery took place at about 9.15pm on February 17.

It was reported a man and a woman had approached a group of people, made conversation with them and asked for a cigarette.

The man then "produced a small knife” and demanded the keys for the victim's white Holden Commodore.

The man and woman then took the victim's mobile phones, before the couple drove away in the car along Quay St.

The spokeswoman said police are still on the hunt for the stolen car.

Six hours later, at 3.15am, a man entered the United Service Station before jumping on the counter, producing a "small knife” and demanding money from the attendant.

"A sum of money was handed over by the attendant and the male left the store,” the spokeswoman said.

It was reported the man was wearing long black pants and a blue jumper.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

The spokeswoman said different suspect descriptions were given in both robberies and could not confirm if the robberies were connected.

"Police are still investigating,” she said.