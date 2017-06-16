Car and caravan collide at stop sign intersection

The scene of the crash at the intersection of Whalley and Holland Sts, Bargara, where a Magna is reported to have driven into the path of a Volkswagen towing a caravan.

STOP signs are self explanatory but it appears some drivers are still failing to get the message after a crash in Bargara.

Sergeant Matt Steinhardt said a white Mitsubishi Magna was heading west on Whalley St when police suspect it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Holland St.

Instead, the driver travelled into the path of a tourist's Volkswagen towing a caravan.

Luckily nobody was hurt, but both vehicles were being towed, Sgt Steinhardt said.

A frustrated Sgt said it was difficult to deliver a safety message to drivers "with nice words”.

"With every intersection governed by signage, in this case a stop sign, always stop and give way,” he said.

Failing to give way to another driver at a stop sign or line at intersection as required earns you three demerit points and a fine of $365 on Queensland roads.