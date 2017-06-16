Car and caravan collide at stop sign intersection

STOP signs are self explanatory but it appears some drivers are still failing to get the message after a crash in Bargara.
Sergeant Matt Steinhardt said a white Mitsubishi Magna was heading west on Whalley St when police suspect it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Holland St.
Instead, the driver travelled into the path of a tourist's Volkswagen towing a caravan.
Luckily nobody was hurt, but both vehicles were being towed, Sgt Steinhardt said.
A frustrated Sgt said it was difficult to deliver a safety message to drivers "with nice words”.
"With every intersection governed by signage, in this case a stop sign, always stop and give way,” he said.
Failing to give way to another driver at a stop sign or line at intersection as required earns you three demerit points and a fine of $365 on Queensland roads.