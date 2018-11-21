Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are on the scene of the crash.
Paramedics are on the scene of the crash.
Breaking

Car and bus collide on busy regional road

Tobi Loftus
by
21st Nov 2018 3:59 PM

A CAR and bus have collided on a busy Highfields road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two crews were on the scene of the crash, which occurred at the corner of Highfields Rd and Polzin Rd just before 3.45pm.

"The only person on the bus was the driver," the spokeswoman said.

"There were two people in the vehicle.

Two patients were transported to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions with minor cuts and abrasions following the crash. One other patient was assessed but declined transport to hospital.

bus crash car crash highfields
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    MP backs push to upgrade Bundy's deadly road

    premium_icon MP backs push to upgrade Bundy's deadly road

    News THE call for upgrades to Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd grows larger more people now backing the campaign to see vital safety measures installed on the deadly road.

    Bundy to hit 34 as the north sizzles at 40

    premium_icon Bundy to hit 34 as the north sizzles at 40

    Weather Weather to warm up over the weekend

    Policeman finds 20-year-old photo turned into a meme

    premium_icon Policeman finds 20-year-old photo turned into a meme

    Offbeat Policeman finds himself in a meme from a 20 year old photo

    Regional Deal details coming in near future

    premium_icon Regional Deal details coming in near future

    News Regional Deal process same as City Deal

    Local Partners