Car allegedly stolen by thief in high vis driven through fence

CAN YOU HELP? The stolen vehicle is described as a silver 2018 Mazda CX-5 wagon (similar to the car pictured).

CAN YOU HELP? The stolen vehicle is described as a silver 2018 Mazda CX-5 wagon (similar to the car pictured).

Bundaberg police officers are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from Moore Park Beach.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the incident happened at 1.50pm on October 17, at Sylvan Dr.

She said the vehicle was described as a silver 2018 Mazda CX-5 wagon (similar to the car pictured).

“During the offence, the vehicle was driven through a fence causing damage to the vehicle front/passenger side,” she said.

CAN YOU HELP? The stolen vehicle is described as a silver 2018 Mazda CX-5 wagon (similar to the car pictured).

“The original registration plates for the vehicle were 014YTD, however police believe these may have since been changed.

“The suspect involved in the offence was allegedly wearing hi-vis work wear.”

If anyone has any information in relation to the stolen vehicle, they are urged to contact police and quote QP2002154735.

You can contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 Triple-0.