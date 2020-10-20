Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CAN YOU HELP? The stolen vehicle is described as a silver 2018 Mazda CX-5 wagon (similar to the car pictured).
CAN YOU HELP? The stolen vehicle is described as a silver 2018 Mazda CX-5 wagon (similar to the car pictured).
News

Car allegedly stolen by thief in high vis driven through fence

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
20th Oct 2020 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg police officers are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from Moore Park Beach.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the incident happened at 1.50pm on October 17, at Sylvan Dr.

She said the vehicle was described as a silver 2018 Mazda CX-5 wagon (similar to the car pictured).

“During the offence, the vehicle was driven through a fence causing damage to the vehicle front/passenger side,” she said.

CAN YOU HELP? The stolen vehicle is described as a silver 2018 Mazda CX-5 wagon (similar to the car pictured).
CAN YOU HELP? The stolen vehicle is described as a silver 2018 Mazda CX-5 wagon (similar to the car pictured).

“The original registration plates for the vehicle were 014YTD, however police believe these may have since been changed.

“The suspect involved in the offence was allegedly wearing hi-vis work wear.”

If anyone has any information in relation to the stolen vehicle, they are urged to contact police and quote QP2002154735.

You can contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 Triple-0.

bundaberg police moore park beach qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Premium Content Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Politics More than 100,000 Queenslanders have already cast their vote, in an unprecedented turn out on day one of early voting.

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        FULL LIST: Bundy and Burnett candidates and where to vote

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundy and Burnett candidates and where to vote

        News With an election coming this month, we take a look at your options

        EXPLOSIVE: Man's shocking treatment of childhood friend

        Premium Content EXPLOSIVE: Man's shocking treatment of childhood friend

        News MAGISTRATE: “This explosive violence towards your childhood friend has come out of...