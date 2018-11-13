Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN has been hospitalised after a car ended up in a drain on a road
A MAN has been hospitalised after a car ended up in a drain on a road "notorious" for hooning. Annie White
News

Car a mangled wreck after crash at hooning hotspot

Matty Holdsworth
by
13th Nov 2018 8:10 AM | Updated: 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after a car ended up in a drain on a road "notorious" for hooning.

Queensland Police Service attended the crash the single vehicle rollover on Yandina Bli Bli Road at Parklakes at about 5.20pm last night. 

A MAN has been hospitalised after a car ended up in a drain on a road
A MAN has been hospitalised after a car ended up in a drain on a road "notorious" for hooning.

Queensland Ambulance Service and firefighters also attended.

A QPS media spokeswoman said the passenger received some treatment and later a man was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A MAN has been hospitalised after a car ended up in a drain on a road
A MAN has been hospitalised after a car ended up in a drain on a road "notorious" for hooning. Contributed

A passerby saw the crash happened and said it is an area "notorious" for hooning.

Related Items

Show More
crash parklakes parklakes 2 parklakes crash police sunshine coast yandina bli bli road
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bundy league push: 4-match ban for not playing rep footy

    premium_icon Bundy league push: 4-match ban for not playing rep footy

    Weather BRL chairman wants players to respect representative football.

    • 13th Nov 2018 12:47 PM
    Man granted parole after choking and abusing his partner

    premium_icon Man granted parole after choking and abusing his partner

    Crime Physical assaults would take place 'every two weeks'

    Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    premium_icon Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    News Business information session in Bundy next week

    Mum's plea to drivers after son's horror smash

    Mum's plea to drivers after son's horror smash

    News Son's narrow escape is a vital lesson for motorists

    Local Partners