Captain out to right wrongs of last year

GAME ON: Bingera's Dan Watson celebrates a goal against Doon Villa during the season. Two weeks ago he was forced to play in goals against the same side. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: Bingera's Dan Watson hopes his goalkeeping skills won't be required tomorrow night.

But he is ready just in case.

The Bingera captain, who usually plays in midfield, was forced to don the gloves against Doon Villa two weeks ago in the semi-final.

Both of the teams goalkeepers were forced off the field with injury, which put Watson in the position.

Not only did he excel, he guided the team to the grand final by helping the side defeat the Maryborough outfit on penalties after scores were level at 2-2 at full time.

"It was a bit full on going through two goalkeepers in the game,” he said.

"It had also been a few years since I put on the gloves but it was like riding a bike, I got into it pretty quickly.

"I wouldn't say I was the hero, the boys stepped up and took all their penalties.”

Watson said he hoped to get his hands on the Wide Bay Premier League title rather than wrap them around gloves again.

The captain was a part of last year's loss to the same team and admits he doesn't want the feeling to happen again.

"It's made us more hungry to win,” he said.

"We feel like we have extra energy from 12 months ago.

"We'll be focusing on our game plan and we are up for the challenge and up for the job.”

Watson said his job in the midfield will be to coordinate the defence and attack and tempo of the game.

"We'll be aiming to defend and attack nice and tight,” he said.

"The aim is to keep them goalless and have clinical finishing up front.”

This season is the first for Watson as captain.

"I couldn't be more happier with how the squad has played this year,” he said.

"We're all mates and that has led us to the success of the minor premiership and losing one game so far this season.

"Hopefully we go on and win the main game.”

Kick-off is at 6pm.