Captain out for year as he considers future

Dan McLennan with his grandmother after The Waves won last year's grand final. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Sport can be great but cruel at the same time not only professionally but at the lower levels as well.

Just ask The Waves captain Dan McLennan.

McLennan almost eight months ago celebrated with his teammates after winning last year's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title.

The captain proudly lifted the trophy to end almost a decade-long drought for the club.

Now the club stalwart is on the verge of retirement.

McLennan recently injured his anterior cruciate ligament, which will see him out of action for at least 12 months maybe even longer.

But he is unlikely to ever play the game again.

McLennan didn't want to speak publicly to the NewsMail to elaborate on his career and his achievements but did reveal it is his second ACL to that knee.

It is also the same leg that had a serious ankle injury that ruled him out of the 2016 grand final and the start of the 2017 season.

The captain said he was pretty sure he was done with football but didn't rule it out entirely.

He pointed to the injuries impacting on his work and other areas of his life as the reason why.

McLennan, if he leaves, retires as one of the most consistent players in the game.

He's played most of his career at The Waves and was there through the highs of recent years and the lows of the side finishing bottom in 2015.

He also represented Bundaberg in the 47th Battalion and when the side played the Central Queensland Capras in 2016 before the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys trial match at Salter Oval.

"He was such a calming influence to the team,” his coach Antonio Kaufusi said.

"Having him lost is a big blow to the club.

"We'll have to sort out a structure and new style to our halves and play makers with him out.”

McLennan has been replaced as captain by Reece Maughan, who has led the side recently in the competition.

