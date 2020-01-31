Captain hopes to be fit to face Bulldogs

2020 AFLWB Takalvans Womens – Hervey Bay Bombers (Black) v Across the Waves (Blue) – Bethany Gapes handballs off the ground. Photo: Cody Fox

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves captain Bethany Gapes is confident she has done enough to play tonight against Brothers.

But she won’t know until today whether she is playing.

Gapes will see a doctor, aiming to get the all clear after suffering a nasty head clash almost two weeks ago against Hervey Bay.

She suffered concussion but thankfully no broken bones.

“My jaw was quite sore for days after it,” she said.

“I also injured my neck during the match so that was a concern.

“I feel like I’m good enough to play this weekend.”

Gapes is hoping to play to help the team avoid a zero wins and two losses start to the season.

The Waves captain admitted the Bulldogs were good last week against the Bay Power, in their win, and her team needed to be wary.

“They did awesome,” she said.

“Their balls skills were very good, we’ve got a lot of work to do to beat them.”

Gapes said the team learnt a lot from the first contest and added the side would need to focus on other areas to beat the Bulldogs.

“We need to work on our communication, some of the girls didn’t talk because they were afraid of being stand offish to the other girls,” she said.

“But we need backup and for girls to speak.

“Bulldogs were also a lot more physical off the ball last week so we need to be quite physical in return.”

Gapes is the captain with Kayla Osborn but is in the position on her own right now with Osborn pregnant.

She said the team had what it takes to beat the Dogs.

“If we mark up pretty tight and on point, we should do well,” she said.

Dogs captain Georgia Halpin said the aim was to beat another side for the first time like the Power last week.

“That would be ideal,” she said.

“We didn’t know what to expect last week but we’ve got the strongest team we’ve had in the history of the club.

“So we’re pretty excited about it.”

The Dogs want to win but at the end of the day the club is also happy to get as close as it can to beating The Waves.

A close loss isn’t the end of the world.

“We lost 100-nil to them previously so any improvement on that is a win for us,” Halpin said.

“The focus is to play our brand of football, which we’ve been working on in training.”

This includes getting as many kicks together to their players and being faster and fitter.

The two sides will face each other at 7pm tonight at Frank Coulthard Oval.