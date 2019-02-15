Captain aims to deliver team into final

NEEDS RUNS: Takalvan Taipans player Luke Owens, in action for The Waves, will be hoping to score freely tonight.

CRICKET: Takalvans Taipans' captain Luke Owen is at a loss as to why he can't perform in the Aussie Home Loans T20 Premier League.

But he is hoping to change it tonight.

Owen will lead the Taipans when the side faces Searle's RV Vikings at 6.30pm at Salter Oval in the second to last match of the regular season.

The equation is simple for both teams with a win qualifying either side for the grand final. The loser will be forced to wait a week and rely on other results to make it.

"We like having our own destiny in our hands to make sure we know what we need to do,” he said.

"Our bowlers have been doing really well recently but our batting unit needs to click together.”

The side showed that last week by only making 120 as it failed to chase down the gettable score of 129 by the Parklands Pies last Friday.

Owen was only able to make 12 in the contest.

Runs in this format has been a problem for the captain with Owen averaging just 11.3 in the five innings he's had.

Owen in comparison is averaging 30 in the Division 1 cricket premiership with The Waves and averaged 64 in the Bundaberg Cricket Association's T20 Division 1 competition earlier this season.

"It's shocking isn't it,” he said.

"I don't know how it has happened but I have had to come in at some situations where I've had to play the team game.

"I'll always take a win over making runs.”

Owen admits he's in good form with the bat and did make 67 last Saturday for The Waves against Past Highs.

He now hopes there's a large total tonight in what is expected to be a bowlers' contest.