Captain Active to rocket in before fireworks

FLYING in on his fruit and veggie rocket direct from Activeland, Captain Active is sure to entertain audiences at the Auswide Bank and Stroud Homes New Year's Eve Spectacular.

The Bundaberg Regional Council event invites residents to welcome in the New Year on the banks of the Burnett River at Anzac Park.

Community and Cultural Services portfolio spokesperson Cr Judy Peters said Captain Active would kick off the evening's entertainment with a supercharged hour of song, games and entertainment.

"During his Awesome Active Adventure show, Captain Active will share his stories about Activeland and his battles to defeat his arch nemesis Lazy Cray Cray,” Cr Peters said.

"In his engaging and energetic way, Captain Active will incorporate audience participation to ensure kids can join in on the action.

"And of course, behind all the fun and frivolity are the important messages about leading healthy, active lifestyles.”

Captain Active takes the stage in Anzac Park from 6pm followed by the Talent Search and fireworks.

Rides, markets and food stalls will be open from 5pm.

"Following on from Captain Active's super performance, we will have a superhero themed family fireworks display at 8.30pm. We're encouraging residents to come dressed as their favourite superhero.

"The big finale will be our fireworks spectacular at midnight.”

For more information head to bundaberg.qld.gov.au.