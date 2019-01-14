Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A WOMAN who can’t swim has been left floating in a life jacket for up to three hours after a catamaran overturned off the coast of Hervey Bay at the weekend.
A WOMAN who can’t swim has been left floating in a life jacket for up to three hours after a catamaran overturned off the coast of Hervey Bay at the weekend.
News

CAPSIZED YACHT: Woman who can't swim saved after hours floating

Jessica Cook
by
14th Jan 2019 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who can't swim has been left floating in a life jacket for up to three hours after a catamaran overturned off the coast of Hervey Bay at the weekend.

The woman in her 50s was sailing with a man on the 14ft yacht when the vessel overturned around noon on Sunday.

The man who could swim left the vessel and woman and swam more than a kilometre to shore to raise the alarm.

A woman who can’t swim has been left floating in a life jacket for up to three hours after a catamaran overturned off the coast of Hervey Bay at the weekend.
A woman who can’t swim has been left floating in a life jacket for up to three hours after a catamaran overturned off the coast of Hervey Bay at the weekend.

The woman was rescued at about 3.15pm by the Volunteer Marine Rescue with no physical injuries.

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said the woman was destressed but grateful to be out of the water.

She said the accident is a reminder to everyone out on boats to stay safe.

"Take care out there, the sea is very unforgiving."

More Stories

capsized boat catamaran rescue
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bright future for Bargara hotel as Coles pulls the plug

    premium_icon Bright future for Bargara hotel as Coles pulls the plug

    Business ONE of Bargara's most recognisable businesses is set for a multi-million dollar overhaul once it changes ownership in a few weeks' time.

    • 15th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Sticky fingered glue thief gets suspended jail term

    premium_icon Sticky fingered glue thief gets suspended jail term

    Crime Gavegan had stolen, trespassed, breached bail

    • 15th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Happy homecoming: New doctor returns to Bundy roots

    premium_icon Happy homecoming: New doctor returns to Bundy roots

    Community Recent graduates join hospital's ranks

    • 15th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: Bundy's new foodie festival

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy's new foodie festival

    Business Food, glorious food in Australia's food bowl

    • 15th Jan 2019 5:00 AM

    Local Partners