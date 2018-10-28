Capricorn Resort set to suspend operations next month

THE Capricorn Resort Yeppoon will be closing its doors next month for an unknown period of time.

The decision comes after the owners, the Iwasaki Sangyo company, proposed a $600 million master-plan redevelopment in November last year for the resort (pictured below) which at the time employed 300 full-time and casual staff.

The Capricorn Resort Yeppoon was contacted for comment about the closure this afternoon however did not respond to the Morning Bulletin but Chief Executive Officer of Capricorn Enterprise Mary Carroll did issue a statement.

"Due to a change in strategic direction, the owner of Capricorn Resort Yeppoon, Iwasaki Sangyo has decided to suspend operations of the accommodation business and scale down other areas of the Resort for the purpose of future renovations," Ms Carroll said.

An aerial view of Capricorn Resort. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror Nathan White Images

"The Tsuruya Japanese restaurant and Capricorn Golf (and the club house) will continue normal operations. Changes to all other facilities are still being finalised.

"Staff have been notified that this change to operations will occur as of the August 21, 2016 and any down-sizing of staff will include appropriate remuneration of all entitlements."

Ms Carroll said the Iwasaki Sangyo company will continue to work through the Environment Impact Statement process with the State Government for their proposed future re-development.