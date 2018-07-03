Capras will not be coming to Bundaberg this season

NOT COMING: Capras Aaron Teroi in action this season. The team won't be visiting the Rum City.

CENTRAL Queensland Capras fans will have to wait at least another season before they see the side in Bundaberg.

The NewsMail can reveal the scheduled August 18 match between the Capras and Sunshine Coast Falcons will not be held at Salter Oval.

Instead, the match will be held at Marley Brown Oval in Gladstone.

"We've knocked it back,” Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland said.

"It's definitely not on at this stage.”

Ireland said finances and the fact the competition would host two matches this season resulted in the decision.

The Capras offered to come down at a cost of $8000 earlier this season, which the BRL rejected.

A final offer of $5000 was also rejected by the BRL.

"We have two games in Hervey and Maryborough already this year,” he said.

"It's two in our area after getting the Maryborough game through Country Week, which is quite enough for the area.

"We couldn't justify the costs of them coming to Bundaberg.”

Ireland said it was also hard with budgets already completed for the competition this year.

The Capras are the team of Bundaberg players Aaron Flanagan and Jayden Alberts with CEO Peter White disappointed to confirm the news.

"It would have been good to come to Bundaberg,” he said.

"I've had calls from people from Bundaberg already saying they are so disappointed we are not coming.”

White said the decision will not prevent games from happening in the future in the Rum City and efforts were well under way already to get a game to the region in 2019.

"We're more keen now more than ever to get a game in Bundaberg,” he said.

"We're not doing this as a one off, we're a regional team that want to visit these areas every season.

"Bundaberg want to be a part of us and we want to be a part of the region.”