Capras returning to the Rum City

FIRM HOLD: Reece Baker tries to break through for Capras in the last Intrust Super Cup match held at Salter Oval, in June 2016.

FIRM HOLD: Reece Baker tries to break through for Capras in the last Intrust Super Cup match held at Salter Oval, in June 2016. Paul Donaldson BUN180616RUG3

BUNDABERG will host its first Intrust Super Cup match in two years with the Central Queensland Capras coming back to the Rum City.

The Capras will play the Sunshine Coast Falcons on Saturday, August 18, next year.

It will be the first game played by the Rocky side since it lost 40-24 to Norths in June last year.

The game could have a Bundaberg presence with local players Jayden Alberts and Aaron Flanagan in the senior Capras squad.

Fellow Bundaberg player Patrick Kaufusi could be involved for the Sunshine Coast Falcons if he isn't selected for the Storm in the NRL that week.

It's not known what other games will be played on the day. The Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade draw will be released soon.