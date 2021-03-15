CAPACITY CROWD: ‘Magic’ race day brings hundreds to track

About 850 walked through the gates of the Bundaberg Racecourse on the weekend.

The race meet was the biggest in 12 months bringing good times and much needed funds for the local Catholic schools and the Bundaberg Race Club.

Club president Dale Rethamel said it was a “magic” day.

“It was a fantastic day, it was great to see everyone coming out and support the local country races,” he said.

“The catholic schools are a fantastic supporter of the Bundaberg Race Club and they put on a magic event in the private area.

“It’s the largest race we’ve been able to have since this time last year.”

While a few early showers threatened to dampen festivities, they managed to clear before the first race started.

“We always get a bit nervous, we have a tendency to bring the rain when we have one of our seven race days on,” he said.

“But the showers laid the dust which made for some brilliant conditions.”

Mr Rethamel said one of the highlights of the day was watching the races from the inside barrier and seeing the capacity crowds line the fence and the clubhouse.

“It was amazing after the first race to see the races from the other side of the track and see the big line of people along the fence,” he said.

“Another major highlight was some much needed income to support the club, local trainers, jockeys and staff.”



With the race day dubbed a success, all eyes are now on the next race meet to be held on the Bundaberg Show Holiday – a first for the club.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever raced on show holiday and it will be a TAB meet televised on Sky Racing,” he said.

“We haven’t done a great deal of forward planning because with covid you never know what the next day or week will bring.

“So far we have managed to secure a great sponsor in Rum City Foods which is a great local company.”

Mr Rethamel said he hoped having the race day on the Thursday public holiday would give locals more incentive to stay local for a long weekend.

“It would be great if people went to the show in the morning and then head for a day at the races in the afternoon and spend the weekend in Bundy,” he said.

