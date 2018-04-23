Stunning coast property sells to local for $1m+

Yeppoon house that gained international attention thanks to its ocean views

IT was the Yeppoon house that gained international attention thanks to its ocean views and spectacular architectural design.

But 23 Bartlem St, which went to Auction on Saturday was snapped up by a local Central Queensland buyer.

With 45 registered inspections of the house and four registered bidders, the three level home set on half an acre gained a lot of attention.

Bidding for the home wrapped in glass windows opened up at $1 million, with the property sold under the hammer at $1.35 million.

Sold through Ray White Yeppoon and Ray White Rockhampton City, the selling price met the reserve, leaving both the seller and buyer in high spirits.

Lead agent Russell Breach and agent Jade Carr said it was a good result all around for the five bedroom home featuring views of Corio Bay to the north, Yeppoon to the south, and the Keppel Islands to the east.

"It is good buying and good selling not over inflated, not under sold," Mr Breach said.

"The home gained some international interest through email but it sold to people in Central Queensland who had been looking in the area for some time."