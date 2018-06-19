Can't get in to see a doc in Bundy? New service may help

Call The Doctor Now is a nation-wide service which started up in the region last month, providing communications with a doctor from the comfort of your own home.

ARE YOU one of the many residents finding it hard to get in to see a doctor?

A new health service has recently launched that could potentially alleviate the doctor shortage problem in Bundaberg.

Call The Doctor Now is a nation-wide service which started up in the region last month, providing communications with a doctor from the comfort of your own home.

A spokeswoman for the service said Call The Doctor Now allowed patients to meet with a doctor "over a distance, either by a phone call or video visit”.

"Many older people or those with small children find it hard to get to see a doctor face to face,” the spokeswoman said.

"We fill the void for those living in outer areas that may not be close to a doctor- we are only a phone call away.

"We operate 24/7 for non-urgent illnesses.”

The service launch will be great news for many residents, after a region-wide doctor appointment shortage made headlines recently.

Last month, the NewsMail spoke with new-to-the-region woman Sharon Wratten, who said she had major struggles booking in an appointment.

"I reckon I would have called about nine different practices,” she said.

"I asked them if I could get an appointment and when they found out I was a new patient they said there were no new patient appointments available.”

Call The Doctor Now operates 24 hours of the day but, according to the service spokeswoman, does not bulk bill.

"As an introductory offer, our normal fee of $50 will be half price for children under 10 or seniors 65 or over,” the spokeswoman said.

To find out more, call 132 018 or visit the website here.

Call The Doctor Now is also available on Facebook or download the mobile phone app.