‘Can’t believe my girl is gone’: Heartbreak over death

TRIBUTES and condolences have continued to flow for Casino mother-of-five, Tammara Macrokanis, who was horrifically killed in a traffic incident on the Pacific Hwy near Coomera on Saturday.

In 2018, Ms Macrokanis entered The Northern Star's bachelorette competition, saying at the timeshe wanted to "build a strong and happy relationship with a new partner".

Ms Macrokanis' mother Penney Macrokanis posted to social media on Sunday her daughter died after a "fatal accident that killed her instantly".

Her mother said Ms Macrokanis had been visiting family on the Gold Coast prior to her death.

"Last night … we lost my eldest daughter Tammara to a fatal accident that killed her instantly," she wrote on Facebook.

"RIP my eldest baby, I never in my wildest dreams thought you would leave us in this way.

"Your five beautiful children and your family love you with all our hearts and now you are gone forever.

"Till we meet again, love you eternally, mum."

A friend of Tammara's took to Facebook to write "can't believe my girl is gone RIP Tammara you will never be forgotten my girl".

More expressions of condolence have been shared on social media, with many offering prayers and thoughts for Ms Macrokanis' children and family.

The 31-year-old male driver of the severely damaged vehicle, which was parked nearby the body, was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment and is understood to have been distraught.

He was discharged from hospital on Sunday and questioned by police but released without charge.

The matter is still under investigation and police are working to piece together Ms Macrokanis final movements and the circumstances surrounding her death.