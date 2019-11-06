'Can't believe it': Hamilton's historic day

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: 2019 Formula One World Drivers Champion Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on November 03, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

IT wasn't the most action-packed race of all time, but that mattered little for Lewis Hamilton who crossed the line second but claimed his sixth F1 drivers championship.

Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas crossed the line first after passing Hamilton in the final laps, but in the end it's Hamilton's day as he becomes only the second man in F1 history to claim six or more championships.

The win puts him only one championship behind Michael Schumacher and with the Mercedes dominance still going strong, he could equal the greatest driver of all time in 2020.

His incredible run has seen him win five of the past six F1 drivers' championships and it could all end with him becoming the most dominant driver in the history of F1.

"I can't believe it. I really can't believe it," Hamilton said after crossing the line.

Both Mercedes drivers made clean starts with Hamilton quickly moving up into third place as Bottas moved clear of the pack. On different strategies, the pace of Bottas proved too much for Hamilton to hold off as he watched him soar past in the dying laps.

In the end it mattered little as Hamilton needed only an eighth place finish or better to claim the historic championship victory and from the opening lap it was clear nothing was going to stop him. "Get in Lewis, you did that in style mate. In style!" The call over the team radio came.

"My father told me as a kid never to give up," Hamilton said after the race.

Aussie Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed a more promising race day with an opening lap charge from ninth on the grid up into sixth. He made it up into fifth place but was passed by Red Bull's Alexander Albon in the final few laps as he finished ahead of the McLaren duo in Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

Ferrari endured a nightmare day on the track with Charles Leclerc finishing a distant fourth after teammate Sebastian Vettel's race ended on lap nine when his rear suspension snapped after going over a kerb.

The disaster followed an opening lap nightmare when he fell from second place all the way down to seventh as he struggled to keep pace with the pack.

Vettel's suspension has failed "Something broke" he says as his car wobbles to a stop. He's out and yellow flag will bunch up Bottas, Verstappen and Hamilton. Vettel's car looks a Hot Wheels that got run over in a driveway #F1 #USGP — Jim Vertuno (@JimVertuno) November 3, 2019

US GRAND PRIX 2019 TOP 10

1: Valtteri Bottas

2: Lewis Hamilton

3: Max Verstappen

4: Charles Leclerc

5: Alexander Albon

6: Daniel Ricciardo

7: Lando Norris

8: Carlos Sainz

9: Nico Hulkenberg

10: Sergio Perez

