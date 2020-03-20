Canned: Taste Bundaberg Festival back on menu in new year

PUBLIC health and safety is the flavour of the month which is why organisers of the Taste Bundaberg Festival have cancelled this year’s event.

Following State and Federal Government advice regarding the cancellation of all public events involving more than 500 people, and inside gatherings maxing at 100 as a means to reduce the spread of coronavirus, the event which draws a crowd of thousands will have to wait another year.

The announcement is incredibly disappointing for all involved, but the organisers were grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding to date.

Bundaberg Regional Council Tourism and Events Manager, Sue-Anne Chapman said cancelling an event which attracts “nearly 20,000 local and visiting patrons” and celebrates the region’s foodie offering was a very difficult decision.

“Bundaberg Regional Council and Bundaberg Tourism work in partnership in the delivery of Taste Bundaberg Festival and in considering the situation, we weighed up advice from professionals right across the nation to ensure the safety of our community and our guests,” Ms Chapman said.

Bundaberg Tourism CEO, Katherine Reid said unprecedented impacts of coronavirus were felt right across the industry and there are hard decisions being made by businesses and all levels of government to try to protect our colleagues, friends and communities, and the economy.

“It’s in these times of uncertainty that we need to come together and support each other, so that we can weather the storm and be ready to welcome visitors back when the coronavirus has passed,” she said.

“Our community has experienced great hardship before, and our resilience and strong community spirit will get us through this tough time now. We are calling on all people in the Bundaberg region to remain positive and remain united.”

“It is anticipated that 2021 will see the Great Bundaberg Feast back on the menu, bringing the community and guests back to roll up their sleeves, get their hands dirty, pile plates high and leave glasses empty.

“Taste Bundaberg Festival is just paused,” said Ms Reid.

“We will celebrate around the Festival tables again in 2021.”