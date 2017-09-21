28°
Cannabis, guns, ammo found

Mikayla Haupt
by

POLICE hit the jackpot after a search warrant lead them to find a dozens of cannabis plants, firearms and ammunition at a Childers' property.

Police officers from Childers and the Wide Bay Burnett District Tactical Crime Squad officers executed a search warrant yesterday and charged a 59-year-old Eureka man with weapon and drugs offences.

About 7.30am, police attended a Faints Rd property where it is alleged 50 cannabis plants, three firearms and a quantity of ammunition were discovered.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the man was charged with one count each of unlawful possession of category C/E weapon, unlawful possession of category D/H/R weapon, possessing dangerous drugs, publishing or possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, authority required to possess explosives and possess utensils.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

If you have any information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000.

