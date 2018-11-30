Menu
DRAMATIC APPEARANCE: Nimbin identity Peter
Crime

Cannabis advocate defies judge

Alison Paterson
by
29th Nov 2018 3:22 PM
CANNABIS advocate Peter "the Rock" Till made a dramatic appearance at Lismore District Court on this morning.

Although he did not initially appear when called, Mr Till who is facing drug cultivation and supply charges, burst into courtroom 2 while Judge Laura Wells was hearing another case.

He walked in speaking loudly about his own matter and when Judge Wells demanded he keep quiet and remain until his case could be heard, Mr Till refused and marched out into the waiting area.

Mr Till was accompanied by seven supporters, some of whom said they'd been present when he was arrested on charges of growing and cultivating commercial quantities of cannabis as well as two charges of possession after police allegedly seized 500 cannabis plants in Nimbin in 2016.

Outside the courtroom while waiting for Mr Till's case to be heard, his supporters insisted the Nimbin cannabis crusader was really "a gentle man", who "wouldn't hurt a soul, he'd help anyone".

Mr Till who wore a long skirt featuring a Marvel Comic print, a white t-shirt bearing a hand-painted message in support of cannabis use, a long navy blue shirt and a hydration back-pack, said the case was really about, "people rights being infringed regarding medicinal cannabis use".

Mr Till presented letters from two doctors to support his request the case be adjourned until he gets treatment including a colonoscopy.

However, when Mr Till appeared before Judge Wells to represent himself, he declined to admit his identity, paced up and down the court room and loudly objected to many of her statements.

During a discussion between Judge Wells and crown prosecutor Jonathan Baxter-Wright on the medical certificates tendered by Mt Till and the possibility of him also undergoing an examination by a crown doctor, the defendant continued to noisily interrupt, with "objection," and "I won't consent".

A clerk of the court had to also admonish one of Mr Till's supporters who was audibly coaching him in whispers from for the public gallery.

After some discussion Judge Wells adjourned the matter to be heard on Monday with Mr Till's current bail conditions to continue.

