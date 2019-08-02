Canegrowers take reef bill battle to television

QUEENSLAND'S cane growers are taking to television to tell the State Government its plan to ramp up regulation on their farms is unnecessary, dangerous and not going to guarantee any benefit to the Great Barrier Reef.

"It's important the Government and our communities hear directly from growers that there is no justification for more intrusive red tape,” Canegrowers chairman Paul Schembri said.

"The so-called Reef Bill currently before the Queensland Parliament proposes an escalation of bureaucratic interference in the sugarcane industry. It is an affront to growers.

"We have been working under regulations designed to improve water quality for the Great Barrier Reef for a decade and the huge investment by growers in changing farm practices has been acknowledged in government reports as having an impact.

"The industry has been innovative and cooperative and growers are taking responsibility for their impact on the environment.”

A television commercial is now being aired by the organisation across Queensland's coastal regions accompanied by a longer online video.

The video outlines some of the most disturbing aspects of the Bill for the sugarcane industry:

"This Bill will stifle expansion and innovation in our industry,” Mr Schembri said. "It will act as a disincentive to further investment because it will leave us in a situation of uncertainty.”

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch has previously told the NewsMail action to protect the Reef needed to be taken now.

"For the last decade, the Queensland Government has supported agricultural industries to voluntarily improve their practices. However, uptake has not been fast enough and water quality has continued to decline,” she said.

"These laws were recommended by an expert taskforce,” she said.

Watch the Canegrowers video at: https://youtu.be/ RDCdqO3cX3o