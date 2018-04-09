Canegrowers royally disappointed by chemical claims

ON TOUR: Prince Charles disembarks after a reef boat tour on Lady Elliot Island, where he revealed what he'd been told.

CANEGROWERS has hit back after Prince Charles revealed he had heard claims that some farmers are using banned chemicals, polluting the Great Barrier Reef.

The Australian reported that the Prince of Wales said he had been told farmers in Queensland were using chemicals banned 25 years ago, and contaminated run-off was washing into the reef.

"He stressed this also happened in the UK,” the report said.

Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle said he was "very disappointed” by the comment.

"The use of agricultural chemicals is highly regulated and they are applied according to the label rate,” Mr Dingle said.

"It's illegal not to follow the label rate.”

Mr Dingle said he believed any farmer would be happy to have His Royal Highness visit their farm to show him how they farmed and what they did to combat chemical run-off.

Canegrowers Queensland chairman Paul Schembri said his organisation had no knowledge of any continuing use of banned chemicals and, if allegations had been voiced to a royal visitor to that effect, they should also be raised with the appropriate authorities.

"The reef is in our backyard - cane growers work, live and play beside it and in it and have no desire to do it harm,” Mr Schembri said.

"Almost three-quarters of the cane-farming area of Queensland has been voluntarily enrolled in our industry best management practices program, Smartcane BMP, by growers who are committed to farming for sustainability as well as productivity and profitability.

"Our members are also actively engaged with local Natural Resource Management and other catchment organisations and government-led reef programs.

"...I would be very happy to show Prince Charles around my farm and explain it to him first hand.”