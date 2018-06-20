Canegrower boss backs EU talks

THE Australian Government has started negotiations with the European Union to open new markets for Hinkler exporters that will create more local jobs.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said a free trade agreement with the EU would open up a market for Australian goods and services of 500 million people and a GDP of US$17.1 trillion, making it one of Australia's biggest trade agreements once concluded.

"Hinkler agricultural exporting strengths, such as sugar, are significantly constrained by EU tariff quotas,” Mr Pitt said.

Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle said he supported any free trade agreement the government negotiated. "Market access is always going to be beneficial for local canegrowers and canegrowers right across the state,” Mr Dingle said.