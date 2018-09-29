CANED: Sugar industry hit with Indian dumping

Bundaberg's cane growers are reeling after India dumped millions of tonnes of sugar on the world market.

Bundaberg's cane growers are reeling after India dumped millions of tonnes of sugar on the world market. Picasa

BUNDABERG'S cane farmers are devastated, as they are left to bear the costs of India's breach of international trade rules, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett says.

Mr Bennett has called on Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to ramp up pressure on the Indian Government to reverse a decision which led to five million tonnes of subsidised sugar being dumped on to the world market, resulting in a global price plunge below 10 US cents/pound.

He said cane farmers were being hit from all sides with the Indian move coming on top of high operational costs and already low prices.

India has announced it will throw $850 million into subsidising five million tonnes of sugar on to the global market.

Lobby group Canegrowers said the Federal Government must now stand up and take the issue to the World Trade Organisation.

Chairman Paul Schembri said India was exporting its domestic problem of failed sugar policies which encouraged overproduction.

"Australian growers must not be left to bear the costs of India's breach of international trade rules,'' Mr Schembri said.

"On the back of the news that India's industry is getting the equivalent of a $850-million-dollar assistance package including help to export its subsidised sugar, the global price plunged below US10 cents a pound.

"The price was already below our costs of production, so this further drop is another hit to Australian cane growers and their rural communities.”

He said in the past 10 months, the sugar price had fallen the equivalent of $156 Australian dollars a tonne.

"With the Indian government confirming the exports will take place, the market fell by a further $14 per tonne overnight to be just on $300 per tonne. "We don't want subsidies or handouts ... we want the Australian Government to roll its sleeves up,” he said.