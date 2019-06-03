Cane2Coral returns for a special milestone

Competitors line up for the start of the Cane2Coral 10km race last year.

Competitors line up for the start of the Cane2Coral 10km race last year. Brian Cassidy

IN A special year for the Cane2Coral, it is hoped the region's biggest fun run can break some milestones this year.

Officially launched yesterday, The Cane2Coral celebrates its 10th year on August 4.

People run, walk or jog through either a half marathon, a 10km or 4km journey.

For the past two years the event has been held in Burnett Heads, Mon Repos and Bargara and that will continue this year.

The organisers said last year's event had a 12 per cent increase in competitors, to more than 1700, with $46,408 raised for regional charities.

Now it is aiming for more.

"We've had 18,000 people run so far in the nine year history of the event,” Cane2Coral president Jason Pascoe said.

"We're really keen to crack the 20,000 mark this year.

"That is our goal and if we can get 20,000, I'm sure we can raise $50,000 for the community.

Pascoe said people can be involved either individually or as a team.

"We had 53 teams last year and we really hope we get more teams involved,” he said.

"We have some great prizes that have been donated by The Waves Sports Club and all of that money gets donated to the teams nominated charity.”

The Cane2Coral will also involve a River Cruise on July 13.

People will go on a cruise down the Burnett River in the Lady Musgrave 'Main Event' making their way to Burnett Heads.

Food and drink will be provided with auctions held as well.

There will also be a fireworks display at 7pm in Burnett Heads with tickets $130 per person.

Pascoe said both events showed why it was one of the largest and important on the Bundaberg calendar.

For more information on both events or to register for the run, which is open now, head to https://bit.ly/2wwNXRv.