OFF THE RAILS: A cane train came off the rails at the Wallaville Goondoon Rd bridge this morning. QAS say no units attended.

A CANE train which was de-railed off a bridge in Wallaville resulted in no injuries, officials say.

Initial reports indicate the cane train, which was empty and not carrying any cane, had come off the Wallaville Goondoon Rd bridge earlier this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said it was understood no crews attended any incident in the area relating to a cane train de-railing.