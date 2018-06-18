CANE SEASON: Be vigilant or cop a major fine

BUNDABERG motorists are being warned - be vigilant or risk copping a $378 traffic infringement notice and three demerit points.

Today marks the start of the 2018 cane harvesting season and Bundaberg Sugar wants locals to be aware of the increasing presence of cane trains.

Bundaberg Sugar cane supply manager Robert Powell said it was important for motorists and members of the public to understand the cane harvesting season brought with it a lot of cane train movement across the company's cane rail network.

"Our trains operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week from June to December,” he said.

"Each year our drivers experience near-miss incidents where motorists try to race the trains at level crossings. Motorists should not be fooled by the speed of a cane train and must realise that it can't stop quickly. A cane train fully loaded can weigh in excess of 400 tonnes and takes more than a kilometre to stop.

"Bundaberg Sugar's cane rail network plays a significant role in transporting the harvested cane to either of our two sugar mills and without it would increase the number of trucks on our roads. It is a safe and reliable means of transport and we need people to obey the road rules and drive to the conditions.”

Mr Powell said Bundaberg Sugar followed a risk assessment process for crossings using the Australian Level Crossing Assessment Model. The system is used to identify key potential risks at level crossings and is managed nationally to ensure a standard approach to design across Australia and New Zealand.

Crossings include active and passive types as determined by the ALCAM process and are designed, constructed and operated in line with the Australian Standard for railway crossings and the Queensland Manual Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

Bundaberg Police Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said many motorists did not realise that failing to stop or give way at the signage situated at a level crossing was a traffic infringement.

"Whether level crossings have flashing lights or signage only, motorists must be vigilant and drive to the conditions, slowing down and obeying the signals,” he said.