Cane rail extension on track for 2020 crush

THE construction of a 39km cane rail extension from Cordalba to Wallaville by Isis Central Sugar Mill is on track for completion by the 2020 crushing start.

The $15 million project is employing about 70 of the mill's workforce and providing work for local contractors.

While the Isis Central Sugar Mill is investing heavily in this new infrastructure, funds have also been awarded by the Federal Government.

Work on the project, which will provide railway access to the mill from sugar cane farms in the Wallaville and Gin Gin areas, commenced in November following the completion of the 2019 crushing season.

The mill's chief field officer Paul Nicol said the project was delivering many positives for the business, the local community and the region.

"Following the early finish to the crushing, this project has ensured ongoing employment for a large portion of the mill workforce with employees from almost every section of the mill's operation involved in some way," he said.

"A major plus is the fact that our staff have engaged in constructing these cane railways in the past and that experience is invaluable. A good crew can lay about a kilometre of line a day."

