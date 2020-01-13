Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Isis sugar mill at Isis. Photo Craig Warhurst / NewsMail
Isis sugar mill at Isis. Photo Craig Warhurst / NewsMail Craig Warhurst
News

Cane rail extension on track for 2020 crush

13th Jan 2020 1:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE construction of a 39km cane rail extension from Cordalba to Wallaville by Isis Central Sugar Mill is on track for completion by the 2020 crushing start.

The $15 million project is employing about 70 of the mill's workforce and providing work for local contractors.

While the Isis Central Sugar Mill is investing heavily in this new infrastructure, funds have also been awarded by the Federal Government.

Work on the project, which will provide railway access to the mill from sugar cane farms in the Wallaville and Gin Gin areas, commenced in November following the completion of the 2019 crushing season.

The mill's chief field officer Paul Nicol said the project was delivering many positives for the business, the local community and the region.

"Following the early finish to the crushing, this project has ensured ongoing employment for a large portion of the mill workforce with employees from almost every section of the mill's operation involved in some way," he said.

"A major plus is the fact that our staff have engaged in constructing these cane railways in the past and that experience is invaluable. A good crew can lay about a kilometre of line a day."

- Bundaberg Now 

isis central sugar mill
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Champion of education': Adored CQ university figure dies

        premium_icon 'Champion of education': Adored CQ university figure dies

        Education "The entire Central Queensland region is richer for his extraordinary contribution to higher education, he certainly leaves behind strong and important legacy."

        Not yet on the NBN? Your services could be lost in days

        premium_icon Not yet on the NBN? Your services could be lost in days

        News Telstra's warning to Bundaberg households

        • 13th Jan 2020 1:19 PM
        PHOTOS: Social volleyball comp held in Bundy

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Social volleyball comp held in Bundy

        News Action-packed pics from the weekend

        • 13th Jan 2020 11:47 AM