Cane machinery on the move these holidays

LOOK OUT: Keep safe these school holidays, especially around cane trains and machinery.

LOOK OUT: Keep safe these school holidays, especially around cane trains and machinery. Max Fleet BUN101115CANE1

WITH school holidays approaching, the Isis Central Sugar Mill is urging road users to stay safe.

In their recent newsletter, the mill said it was now timely to remind road users and the wider community that cane activities continued 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

"These activities include large, slow moving haulage equipment moving cane from the paddocks to cane railway sidings for the final leg by locomotive to the mill via cane railway corridors that traverse the regions roads,” the newsletter read.

"Please stay alert around these road crossings and stay a good distance away from railway tracks.”