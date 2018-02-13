Menu
Cane farm land up for new lease

An area of sugar cane farming land near Moore Park Beach is being offered for lease by Bundaberg Regional Council.
An area of sugar cane farming land near Moore Park Beach is being offered for lease by Bundaberg Regional Council. SCOTT POWICK

The 29-hectare site on Lindemans Rd has traditionally been used for sugar cane production.

The 29-hectare site on Lindemans Rd has traditionally been used for sugar cane production.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council was seeking offers from people to lease the property for four years and continue growing sugar cane.

"In assessing any and all offers (the) council will take into consideration the suitability of a person to carry out the required farming practices on the lease area,” Cr Dempsey said.

"In addition to the tender price and any offered

service a submitter may make, the criteria also requires that applicants should have farming knowledge and the required machinery and resources to undertake farming of the property.”

The lease also includes a 107mL water allocation.

Offers on the property close at 2pm on March 6. Inquiries close at 4pm on February 28.

For details call 1300 883 699 to speak with the council's economic development team.

