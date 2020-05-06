Menu
A virtual candle lighting vigil will be held tonight to mark the start of Domestic and Family Violence Awareness Month. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
News

Candlelight vigil to remember domestic violence victims

6th May 2020 1:40 PM

A VIRTUAL candle lighting vigil will be held tonight to mark the start of domestic and family violence awareness month in lieu of a physical event in Bundaberg.

Last year the community gathered on the steps of the Bundaberg Police Station for the vigil.

This year, a virtual candle lighting ceremony will be hosted by DV Connect live on Facebook from 6pm.

The live stream will last a few minutes, starting with a candle lighting followed by a minute of silence for those who lost their lives to domestic and family violence.

Inspector Anne Vogler and officers from Bundaberg Police Station will be participating by lighting a candle, taking a photo and sharing it on social media.

“It is important for us to show our support and acknowledgment of all those impacted by domestic and family violence,” Inspector Vogler said.

The community is invited to participate by lighting a candle, taking a photo, sharing it to social media with the hashtags #EndDV #LightACandle2020 and joining the minute of silence.

To attend the virtual event click here.

