Candidates won’t be able to watch vote count tonight

Kylie Wright arrives to cast her vote in Bargara as Martin Cole from the SES is on hand to maintain personal separation if required. Picture: Brian Cassidy.

BUNDABERG’S political candidates are in limbo as they wait for the vote count to begin tonight, as new rules require them to stay away from polling places.

But even then candidates will not be allowed to watch the preliminary count of ballot boxes tonight, due to coronavirus measurements.

They will only be able to watch the opening of the ballot boxes and the dealing of the ballots once they are sent to ECQ’s local returning officer.

Local candidate Paul Bongioletti said he did not believe the new rules are “going to make a lot of difference” and that candidates still could for a recount if they were unhappy with the results.

But he said there had been mixed messages from the ECQ about voting arrangements in recent weeks.

“It’s been a bit of a dog’s breakfast to be honest,” Mr Bongioletti said.

“But it is what it is … it’s a situation you can’t control so we can’t really throw too many sticks at people.”

Another candidate, Tanya McLoughlin, said ECQ rules had been “really up in the air” but that she sympathised with local commission staff who had to work hard to keep up themselves.

But she was unhappy that she could not witness the vote count.

“I just feel that there needs to be some sort of checks and balances to make sure the counts aren’t being skewed by votes going missing, for instance, or a miscount,” she said.

“It is a bit worrying but I guess everyone is in the same boat.”

Candidate Tanya Lee Jones said election day was different to how she expected it would be, but even though she remained positive was “a little bit disappointed” she could not watch the count.

“But then I’ve got to put the trust in the people that are counting and hope they have morals and do the right thing,” she said.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the ECQ had done a ‘fantastic job” under challenging circumstances.

“I’m fine with the scrutineering rules as safety always comes first,” Cr Dempsey said.

Candidate Helen Blackburn said she understood the ECQ’s situation.

“They’re trying to keep ECQ staff safe, the less people there the better.

“We can be there for the recount and the thing is, if we aren't happy with the count we can always challenge it in any case regardless of being there or not being there.”

