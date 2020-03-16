Candidates reveal COVID-19 pre-poll plans

TWO of Bundaberg’s three mayoral candidates have revealed they will not have volunteers at pre-poll.

Incumbent Division 4 councillor Helen Blackburn and Kirt Anthony said they would not have family, friends or their volunteers handing out how to vote cards.

Cr Blackburn said while she was happy to hand how-to-votes out herself, she wasn’t comfortable with the risk of her volunteers being out in the field. “Many of my 120 volunteers are in their 70s and 80s and while I am happy to hand out my own how to vote cards I am not happy for the risk that represents to my family and friends,” she said.

“I put out the challenge to other candidates to forgo manning polling booths, shaking hands and handing out bits of paper in the hopes of changing someone’s mind in their final few seconds prior to voting and take a responsible approach and let people attend these polling booths unhindered by unnecessary people and the chance of passing on unwanted viruses. I hope the community understands my concerns and uses their votes wisely.”

Candidate Kirt Anthony said he also wouldn’t have people handing out how-to-votes.

“I myself is baffled by the Covid-19 and its concept to the public that I had no plans on having friends or family handing out how-to-vote cards.”

Meanwhile, incumbent mayor Jack Dempsey said his volunteers would hit pre-poll from today. “The Electoral Commission has announced the election on 28 March will continue as planned with pre-poll voting starting on Monday,” he said. “Unless the expert advice changes, my volunteers and I will be at polling places from Monday until the last vote is cast.”