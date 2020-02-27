Menu
Mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey and division 1 candidate Jason Bartels advocate a master plan for Moore Park Beach.
Candidates focus on Moore Park Beach

Chris Burns
27th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
NEW surf life saving club is central to an election promise for the Moore Park Beach community.

Division 1 candidate Jason Bartels said the community was due to get its own master plan to improve local facilities, which would include the club, upgrades to the caravan park, and a new community hub.

And he was confident that if re-elected he would have the backing of the next Bundaberg Regional Council to expedite the master plan.

The plan is important because the council needs it to appeal to state and federal governments to help fund projects.

“There will be different stages in the master plan over many years but it’s Moore Park Beach’s turn for some major community infrastructure,” Cr Bartels said.

He said the first priority would be addressing the Moore Park Beach Surf Life Saving Club building.

“As you can see, it’s falling down. I get a complaint a week because everyone thinks it’s council’s responsibility, and it is partially but not totally,” he said.

“It can’t go back in its current location, either.

“It has to go back next to the storage shed and that will free up the area where the surf club is for other community facilities.”

Cr Bartels said he endorsed Mayor Jack Dempsey’s campaign because he supported the direction in the last four years.

At least four new councillors will step into place, and any further changes could undermine that strategy, he said.

Cr Dempsey said he was committed to an upgraded surf life saving club if he was re-elected, but aimed for the “biggest bang for the buck” by pursuing funding.

He said the Federal Government committed funds to the project, and he aimed to lobby the State Government for further funding in the lead-up to the state election in October.

