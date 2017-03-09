One Nation candidates keep distance from vaccine debate

I WAS WRONG: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson campaigning in Western Australia this week.

ONE Nation candidates Jane Truscott and Ashley Lynch have distanced themselves from the immunisation debate surrounding party leader and Senator Pauline Hanson.

Ms Hanson has backtracked on comments made earlier this week about childhood immunisations, claiming they were blown out of proportion.

The debate was so topical it led Labor leader Bill Shorten to call on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to start a national campaign to "clean up” the mess about her comments.

Earlier this week, Ms Hanson claimed there was a test to see if children were allergic to vaccines and encouraged parents to seek their own advice while labelling the No Jab, No Pay policy a dictatorship.

But Ms Hanson has since apologised, conceding on television program Sunrise that she was wrong.

"Vaccinations have controlled a lot of diseases, I admit that... I think it's been blown completely out of proportion, the whole issue,” she said.

"But as far as having tests done, okay, I admit I was wrong with that.”

Bundaberg One Nation candidate Jane Truscott did not respond when asked how she felt about Ms Hanson's comments, but her campaign manager, Ian Truscott, said it was not a party issue.

"Jane will not be drawn into a running commentary over an issue that should be discussed between a patient and their doctor,” he said.

One Nation candidate for Burnett Ashley Lynch also said it was not a party issue.

"I certainly won't be drawn into a running commentary over an issue that should be discussed with your doctor,” he said.

"I have had both of my daughters immunised.”