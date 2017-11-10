Menu
Candidate's call to protect pets from domestic violence

PET PROTECTION: Alan Corbett with his two 40kg ridgeback cross companion animals, Kim and Gypsy.
ALAN Corbett is calling on the next State Government to fund and extend an RSPCA program to provide pets with a safe place when victims of domestic violence need to leave home.

The independent candidate for Bundaberg wants the Pets in Crisis program introduced in Bundaberg because one in four women will not flee an abusive or dangerous situation for the sake of their pets' welfare

He said refuges and safe houses were generally not permitted or equipped to take pets.

"For many adults and children their pets are just not animals but friends and perhaps the only real friends they have,” Mr Corbett said.

"To leave a pet to the mercy of a violent or abusive partner is just unthinkable and if the pet was to be left, this action would significantly add to the stress and sense of loss and trauma victims already feel”.

"Knowing their pet will be safe gives many the courage they need to flee.”

Mr Corbett hopes the government could extend the reach of the Pets in Crisis program to include caring for the pets of the homeless, mentally ill and those who need to be hospitalised but have no one to care for their pet.

He said last year about 236 animals were placed in a safe environment.

"Domestic and family violence is rampant across Queensland and Bundaberg is no exception,” Mr Corbett said.

"If any future government wants to comprehensively deal with this scourge then a program such as Pets in Crisis must continue.”

Topics:  bunelection2017 qldelection2017 rspca

Bundaberg News Mail

