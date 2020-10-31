Candidate: ‘Women’s shelters should take in men as well’

INDEPENDENT Burnett candidate says he wants to see women’s shelters also take in men with children who are in crisis.

Mr Glass said men without children had more options, such as couch surfing, but with children it was more difficult.

“As far back as 2009 in the UK, women’s shelters lost their funding for refusing men with children shelter and support,” he said.

“Home secretary Fiona McTaggart raised the matter and now many refuges have successfully provided accommodation and respite for men fleeing domestic violence with their kids.

“It is time Queensland did the same.”

Mr Glass said he believed the system was often unfair to men, saying in shelters they were often treated with contempt more than support.

“This is 2020 and we have matured enough as a society to realise equality and not exclusivity,” he said.

“Is it less terrifying for a male to wake up with a knife to his throat in the middle of the night?”

“I want men fleeing domestic violence with their children, and only with their children, to be given equal access to domestic violence shelters immediately, no hoops to jump through, just come right in, settle the kids and give them a key to a room which usually accommodates a parent and two children, but some refuges have two adjoining rooms per intake (secure separately).”

Mr Glass said it was wrong to assume all men were predators.

“All men are not perpetrators, many are and so are many women,” he said.

“We can’t duplicate services for men Australia wide, sometimes shelters are vacant for months servicing only half of the community but still cost the same to run (salaries and wages plus support services) as if they were full all year round.

“They have busy times and then overflow to motels short term. men came be included for a fraction of the cost of duplicate services and duplicate infrastructure.”

Mr Glass said another priority for him if elected would be to revive a project for the Baffle Creek to Agnes Water Link Road.

“The end of Burnett too often overlooked for projects like this,” he said.

“This will be a Post Covid 19 back to work Proposal and [I expect] plenty of State and Federal funding.”

He estimated the project would take two years and create 100 jobs.