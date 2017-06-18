Candidate slams lack of 'new projects' in State Budget

LNP Candidate for Bundaberg David Batt has slammed the State Budget released last week.

Mr Batt said Labor's claims that the 2017/18 State Budget is a 'jobs budget for the battler' are "laughable".

"They're saying one thing, while their own numbers tell an entirely different story," he said.

"Their own budget papers do not forecast any improvement in the State's unemployment rate over the coming years, and they continue to increase the cost of household bills like electricity and car registration to pump money into the South East corner."

Mr Batt said Bundaberg was being taken for granted by the Labor Party.

"For example, while Bundaberg will undergo yet another flood study, the State Labor Government has committed $25 million for a flood levy in Rockhampton," he said.

"The funding they have announced - or rather re-announced - for Bundaberg is not new money.

"In fact, projects like the ambulance and fire station were funded by the previous LNP government.

"There are no new projects funded over the next three years, to stimulate the local economy or

create jobs."

Mr Batt also criticised the Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson.

"If she couldn't achieve anything as a cabinet minister, what hope do the people of Bundaberg have that she will stand up for them in the Labor party room now that she's returned to the backbench?," he said.

"In government, the LNP froze car registration for three years. Labor has increased it by $50. If elected the LNP will freeze car registration for another three years.

"The LNP froze the household electricity tarrif for a year, saving households $120. Under Labor, struggling Bundaberg families will be $105 worse off when it comes to electricity prices this year.

"In 2012 the LNP Government doubled the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme from $30 to $60 a night to help regional Queenslanders travel for specialist medical treatment. Labor has savagely cut the scheme, which places us at significant disadvantage. No matter where you live, all Queenslanders deserve access to quality healthcare."

Mr Batt said he believed Bundaberg residents deserved better from their state representative.

"If I'm elected, I will fight to ensure Bundaberg receives its fair share," he said.

"I will stand up for the people of Bundaberg."