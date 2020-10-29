CANDIDATE Q&A: Where candidates stand on 1080 baiting

THE NewsMail asked all candidates running in the state election for Bundaberg and Burnett for their thoughts on the controversial practice of 1080 baiting for pest animals.

All candidates have been sent the questions. The candidates who feature below have responded.

This is the question posed to candidates:

Discussion around 1080 baiting and calls for it to be banned have ramped up in recent times, particularly after the deaths of some local domestic dogs. What is your stance on 1080 baiting, and do you believe there are alternatives?

BUNDABERG (candidates in ballot order)

Incumbent Bundaberg MP David Batt.

David Batt (LNP incumbent)

The LNP does not support the banning of 1080 as it remains an important tool in the management of wild dogs and invasive pests.

There has, however, been an increase in illegal dog baiting incidents which has led to painful deaths and/or serious injury of several dogs across Queensland.

As a result an elected LNP government will crack down on these types of offences and will increase the maximum penalty to a $267,000 fine or three years' jail - in line with the maximum penalty for animal cruelty.

Bundaberg's Labor Candidate Tom Smith.

Tom Smith (Labor)

1080 is used in Queensland to protect agricultural livestock production and native flora and fauna from the impacts of dingo and wild dog predation.

The use of 1080 is strictly controlled and may only be dispensed by trained and accredited officers who are authorised by Queensland Health.

1080 has been extensively reviewed by both the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority to ensure that it is used responsibly and safely.

There are strict requirements for the use and placement of 1080 baits.

Any baiting program on private or public land must have signage in place indicating baiting is taking place and all neighbours must be notified prior to baiting.

BURNETT (candidates in ballot order)

Burnett candidate Ric Glass.

Ric Glass (independent)

Keep 1080 away from anywhere domestic dogs might be.

I have always prescribed a bullet over 1080 as the most humane way for animal control.

Way out in the bush, Foxofff, pig pellets and probably 1080 is ok but a bullet is the best (most humane) because you can carry 1080 back to your farm or residence in the tread of your tires and kill your domestic dogs who eat it from the four-wheel tyre treads.

It can fall out of the tread anywhere you go in between, after baiting.

I think that is how some local domestic dogs die, from baits carried in four-wheel drive tyre treads. I have heard of it first-hand in Yeppoon.

Incumbent Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Stephen Bennett (LNP incumbent)

Our rural industries rely on 1080 to help manage the feral dog problem, and other invasive species.

However, the LNP will introduce tougher penalties for illegal dog baiting.

Currently, penalties for baiting an animal has a maximum penalty of one year's imprisonment or $40,035.

This does not align with the offence of animal cruelty which has a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment or $266,900.

If elected, the LNP will close this legal loophole and align the penalties with cruelty offences under the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001.

This would be in line the LNP's previous new offences for animals trapped in hot cars.