Candidate Q&A: What Bundaberg needs

THE NewsMail has asked each council candidate a set of questions, and 20 have so far responded.

This is the third question in our series in our series leading up to the local government election to be held in nine days.

What is the most important thing that Bundaberg needs?

Mayoral candidates

Kirt Anthony

Ratepayers money and ratepayers infrastructures that have been reported to be assessed.

I know ratepayers gave Bundaberg Regional Council backlash because of leasing out the Auswide Bank Building for $1.5 Million for two stories.

It’s unacceptable, as community living standards were not met first.

Jack Dempsey

Bundaberg needs confidence and positivity.

We have an amazing natural environment, an equable climate, reliable water and the best agricultural growing conditions in the world.

We need to be assertive with state and federal governments and believe in ourselves.

Helen Blackburn

The most important thing that the Bundaberg Region needs is hope for the future and pride in the region.

We live in one of the most beautiful places in Australia and while water security is crucial, and a hospital is imperative along with industry at our port, having pride in our region and hope for a great future are needed to help the community work together.

Division 1

Jason Bartels

At this point in time, I would have to say Paradise Dam to be repaired and restored to its full capacity asap.

I’ll continue to advocate for long-term water security and the reinstatement of water that’s been lost from Paradise Dam.

The region’s future prosperity relies on fact that we have water security and unallocated water available. This needs to continue to allow further expansion and investment to occur in our farming, industrial and commercial sectors.

Ultimately, I believe Paradise Dam needs to be fixed and I will be fighting to have it repaired and restored to full capacity.

Save our Paradise Dam.

Scott Allison

It’s hard to pick one thing, It will depend on what community sector you are talking to.

The farming community needs water security and protection of their prime ag land. The residents of North Bundaberg want the coal mine stopped.

Jobs and job security is also an important factor for the Bundaberg region.

Peter Wyatt

Solving the water problem.

Division 3

Wayne Honor

The Paradise Dam holding capacity to be restored to its original design capacity or greater, for the benefit of growing the Bundaberg Regional economy.

David Ferguson

Bundaberg needs certainty for the agricultural sector.

Although they are primarily State Government issues, the council should push hard for the complete reinstatement of Paradise Dam, also for the complete abolishment of the Mining Development Lease over North Bundaberg.

Our future hinges on these issues.

Paul Bongioletti

Water security for our major income earner, which is agriculture.

Dr Paul Rizzo should be given control on the repair of Paradise Dam.

We need actions, not waffle.

I think a success fee for Dr Rizzo’s company could generate a positive response.

Division 4

John Valuch

Understanding of the science of climate change and global heating, and acting to mitigate the likely worst impacts on this community.

This should be done sooner rather than later and some developments need to be reconsidered to allow this, including development on the coast due to rising sea-levels and violent storms, buying back bush blocks from developers so that they remain bush blocks, stop cutting down trees and plant more, encourage water tanks, renewable energies etc.

The council should have already declared a climate emergency.

Tracey McPhee

Right now, at this very moment Bundaberg needs the State Government to secure our region’s water, and Bundaberg needs the State Government to make a decision on where the hospital is going so the next stage can begin.

Tanya Lee Jones

Growth in industries that will provide long-term permanent employment.

Most important thing the actual commencement of the construction of a new modern hospital centrally located to existing hospitals and specialist facilities.

Division 5

Beau Jansen

Bundaberg Region needs more big events, an increased focus on promoting our tourism offerings and to attract new industry as a way to secure long term employment for the region.

Division 6

Tanya McLoughlin

Our coastal strip is experiencing significant growth which is a huge planning challenge.

My top priority is balancing the growth along our coast with our lifestyle.

Development has to be appropriate and take into account our turtles and the general coastal/marine environment. We also need to ensure our existing communities benefit from the growth with upgrades to roads, drainage, sewerage and lifestyle infrastructure.

Lifestyle infrastructure such as parks, public foreshore areas, pathways and community facilities is particular important.

Division 7

Joseph Ellul

Bundaberg needs a strategic outlook from councillors that can see past their own political future.

There should be a look at what we can achieve in the next 20 or 30 years to secure our region as an area of choice and growth for anyone in the country looking for life outside of the city hustle and bustle.

I think buy local is a good start, I would like to see us move from Buy Local to Sell Global.

Mitch Pukallus

The most important thing Bundaberg needs is economic security. This can be achieved through a strong proactive council working in concert with the needs of small, medium and large organisations.

We must open our minds to the economic benefits of development and we should be aggressively chasing diverse sectors that will provide economic resilience and career pathways for future generations.

We need to keep the agricultural sector as our key economic pillar and then encourage industries that will complement this pillar. It goes without saying that we need to have Paradise Dam fixed.

We should be placing as much pressure on the State Government to correct this issue by reminding them that the food they are eating tonight probably came from the Bundaberg region.

This is only possible by having a reliable water source that guarantees economic security.

Vince Habermann

A united and visionary Council that works hard to make Bundaberg a better place to live, work, play and invest in.

Division 8

Steve Cooper

There are two standouts, a level 5 hospital and water security.

This community looks forward to this happening and the state government needs to deliver.

Division 9

Geoff Augutis

Bundaberg is Australia’s sleeping giant.

This country was built on agriculture and Bundaberg has the best climate and soil for year-round primary production.

We need the federal and state governments to recognise this and provide investor confidence around water security, flood mitigation and value adding.

I’d like to see greater support and encouragement for biofuels and bio-manufacturing.

We could be world leaders in these fields.

Division 10

Tim Sayre

Investment and jobs. Investment brings in new money to the region and new jobs, this creates a positive cash flow through the community, which creates more jobs.

This is why council has been seeking investment in the area and why water security is such an important issue.

If you’re looking for projects then it’s water security, a new hospital and the development of our port.

Bundaberg candidates who have not responded include: Bill Trevor (confirmed Div 2 councillor), Greg Barnes (Div 2 incumbent), Kelly Woods (Div 6), Ramon Creevey (Div 7), May Mitchell (Div 9), Chris Foley (Div 9), and John Learmonth (Div 10 incumbent). The NewsMail would value their insight.