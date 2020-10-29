CANDIDATE Q&A: Views on Covid-19 border closures

THE NewsMail asked all candidates running in the state election for Bundaberg and Burnett about their stance on border closures.

All candidates have been sent the questions. The candidates who feature below have responded.

This is the question posed to candidates:

What's your opinion on Queensland's border situation in the wake of Covid-19, do you think the current situation is sufficient, too tough or not tough enough?

BUNDABERG (candidates in ballot order)

Incumbent Bundaberg MP David Batt.

David Batt (LNP incumbent)

The COVID-19 situation is continually evolving and decisions in relation to Queensland's border situation should be made in accordance with medical advice.

The LNP believes our borders must be strong, but when it comes to the restrictions, there needs to be compassion, consistency, and common sense.

Labor has continually played political games with Queensland's border closures and has rolled out the red carpet for VIPs like Dannii Minogue but won't lift a finger to help Queenslanders and Australians in devastating circumstances who want to the cross the border to come home.

Bundaberg's Labor Candidate Tom Smith..

Tom Smith (Labor)

The Premier's strong leadership on borders have kept Queenslanders safe.

I've had many locals tell me how appreciative they are that Annastacia Palaszczuk did not give in to the relentless attacks by the LNP.

We cannot forget that it was the LNP who called for borders to open 64 times.

I understand this has been a challenging time for everyone - for families, businesses and the economy, but we will continue to take the advice of our Chief Health Officer about what is best for Queensland.

We also know that you cannot have a strong economic response without a strong health response.

By containing the virus, Queensland's economy is rebuilding at a time when other states and countries are still in full lockdowns.

BURNETT (candidates in ballot order)

Ric Glass is running for state government.

Ric Glass (independent)

I hate to say this but I support 100 per cent everything the Chief Medical Officer has prescribed and continues to direct.

I salute Labor for being able to follow simple instructions under enormous pressure from LNP to stumble her.

Of course, the responsibility and abuse falling on the CMO and the Premier is like Pontius Pilate following instructions washing her hands of it and saying we are following instructions.

I think she gets a warm fuzzy every time she says no to ScoMo and Berejiklian.

There is so much catastrophically wrong in the state and health is in crisis, hospitals are in crisis.

It seems very unfair to the LNP that a single performance on Covid-19 can excuse the entire mismanagement of an overwhelmed government with no capacity to run the state properly.

LNP health plan and manning of hospital positions I saw the other day in health gets a 10/10 for Frecklington and the Premier and deputy get a 2/10.

For Labor to continue as they have over the last six years would be a travesty.

Incumbent Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett..

Stephen Bennett (LNP incumbent)

Queenslanders must be kept safe to protect lives and livelihoods, but the Premier has scared Queenslanders senseless about Covid-19 which has destroyed our hospitality and tourism sectors.

What shocks me is that the Premier is happy to let 400 AFL elites, from the Covid hot spot of Melbourne, into the state with welcome arms.

A few weeks ago, we saw the Premier callously locking sick people on the NSW border out of Queensland hospitals and separating boarding school children from their parents when the nearest Covid case to many in NSW was in Brisbane.

The LNP has always said the border controls are not set and forget.

As the situation in other states changes so should our response in Queensland.

Paul Hudson has been endorsed as the Katter Australia Parties candidate for Burnett.

Paul Hudson (Katter's Australian Party)

COVID-19 is a huge 'plandemic'.

There are preventative treatments available for Covid, however western governments are preventing doctors from prescribing the preventative medication.

For example, a doctor and or pharmacist can face six months' jail if they prescribe HCQ as a preventative for Covid despite the fact that HCQ has been approved for 60 years and may be prescribed off-label for other conditions such as arthritis and lupus.

Why would the government threaten doctors with six months jail for prescribing a medication as they wish?

Such government interference in the doctor patient relationship has never happened before in Australia.

One must ask why? Why restrict an effective preventative treatment?

Do they want this virus to continue?

And why such enthusiasm for rushing through a vaccine, when there is a treatment that is effective?

The MSM are determined to keep everybody terrified of the disease and suppress information about treatment and prevention.